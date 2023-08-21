Business Break
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will be searching for new hires in their hiring event Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Butler Pavilion Entrance located at the south side of the hospital.

Candidates will have the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions, meet staff, learn about working in a hospital, and learn about different opportunities for career growth.

St. Francis Emory Healthcare is looking to hire staff at the main hospital campus and physician practices.

There will be clinal and non-clinical positions open. Some of those positions include:

  • Registered Nurses (RN)
  • Licensed Practical Nurses / Licensed Vocational Nurses (LPN/LVN)
  • Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA)
  • Certified Medical Assistants (CMA)
  • Multi Care Techs
  • Radiology Techs
  • Physical, Speech and Occupational Therapists

There are also positions open at Bradley Center for RNS and mental health professionals.

To see the full list of open positions and to pre-register for event click here.

You can also click here to apply for the jobs before the event.

