Child dies, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say

One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State Patrol Says.(CNN/WHIO)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One child died and several young children and adults are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The child, who was ejected from the bus, was pronounced dead at the scene, about a half hour northeast of Dayton in Clark County., officials said.

The crash occurred on an elementary school route, officials with Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield wrote in a Facebook post.

A vehicle, a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan, went left of center sideswiped the bus, which was loaded with 52 students and travelling in the opposite direction, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The bus went off the right side of the road and overturned, a patrol dispatcher told WXIX.

The bus driver and the students were taken in ambulances to local area hospitals for treatment.

Among the injured are the bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, of Springfield, 28 children, the Odyssey driver, Hermanio Joseph, 35, and a passenger of the Odyssey, Roberto , 37, both of Springfield.

Collier and the children were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph and Mompremier were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon and could go to a local firehouse to be reunited with them, district officials wrote.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More to come,” the Facebook post states.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
