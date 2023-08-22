2020 Phenix City nightclub murder trial begins with witness testimony

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is sitting trial for a March 2020 murder. 27-year-old Jaquandre Bowen is accused of fatally shooting Keon Simmons inside an unlicensed nightclub in Phenix City.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, but the families of the defendant and victim were present. The prosecution called two witnesses to testify and mentioned they plan to have 36 witnesses. The responding officer and the defendant’s relative were heard from on the first day of the trial.

Officer Shawn Greenspan from the Phenix City Police Department took the stand and told the court what he remembered the night of responding to the deadly shooting three years ago. The court also heard from Cassandra Williams, Bowen’s cousin.

Williams was with Bowen that night and was at the nightclub when the shooting occurred. She says she was talking to the victim when shots rang out.

The mother of the victim, Angela Sharp, told News Leader 9 their family is ready for the trial to be over.

“It’s kinda devastating. I’ve been waiting lile three years for this, and I’m just ready for it to be over with, no matter what the outcome may be. I just pray to the Lord that he will be convicted,” said Sharp.

The trial is expected to last for the remainder of the week. News Leader 9 will keep you updated on the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.