Businesses and development increasing in downtown Opelika

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the past couple of years downtown Opelika has seen growth in foot traffic and in business.

New restaurants and shops have settled in on Opelika’s Historic Main Street.

Main Street runs along the historic South Railroad Avenue which has been in Opelika since the beginning of the 1900s.

Construction crews have been remodeling and renovating old store-fronts, preparing them for new businesses and places of entertainment to move in.

Officials from Opelika Main Street officials said they are pleased to see the traffic in downtown grow and they are excited to see what new businesses come to downtown Opelika.

To stay up-to-date with the latest developments you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.