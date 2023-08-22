Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus State University addresses students about recent murder-suicide

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shocking murder-suicide happened on the Columbus State University (CSU) campus last Friday with students and faculty on edge. The university spoke to its students and employees to make sure they knew about the available resources.

According to CSU’s Facebook page, President Stuart Rayfield and other school officials gathered at the main campus to answer any questions on the incident.

Counselors and other support resource officials were in attendance. They wanted to remind everyone on campus to become familiar with Creat Care CSU.

It is a network used to submit reports of any suspicious behavior or misconduct.

News Leader 9 attempted to get more details on what happened in the unfortunate incident, but so far, it’s believed 25-year-old Nathaniel Janik shot and killed 20-year-old Gisela Pierce before tuning the gun on himself.

The two students were found in a parking lot on campus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
Game on Thursday, August 17 2023
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’

Latest News

Muscogee County School District enforces new clear bag policy
Jury selection begins for 2020 Columbus murder trial
Interview: Dr. Udo Erasmus speaks about the Food Pyramid, carbs, and a healthy diet
Interview: Andrew Hendel talks about Marshmallow dating app and safety when using online dating apps