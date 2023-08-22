Columbus State University addresses students about recent murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shocking murder-suicide happened on the Columbus State University (CSU) campus last Friday with students and faculty on edge. The university spoke to its students and employees to make sure they knew about the available resources.

According to CSU’s Facebook page, President Stuart Rayfield and other school officials gathered at the main campus to answer any questions on the incident.

Counselors and other support resource officials were in attendance. They wanted to remind everyone on campus to become familiar with Creat Care CSU.

It is a network used to submit reports of any suspicious behavior or misconduct.

News Leader 9 attempted to get more details on what happened in the unfortunate incident, but so far, it’s believed 25-year-old Nathaniel Janik shot and killed 20-year-old Gisela Pierce before tuning the gun on himself.

The two students were found in a parking lot on campus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.