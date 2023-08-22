Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Roundabouts under construction: How To Navigate
More roundabouts coming to District 4 in Columbus: How To Navigate
FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail