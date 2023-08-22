Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.

Latest News

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
Columbus State University addresses students about recent murder-suicide
SafeHouse Ministries to open doors due to extreme hot weather