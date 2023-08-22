Hot & Humid Days Ahead
Arianna’s Forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another day, another Heat Advisory. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 11 AM to 10 PM EDT across the Chattahoochee Valley. What we can expect Wednesday are high temperatures in the upper-90s for most places and a few areas may break 100-degrees with heat indices throughout ranging from 105-109 degrees.
Low temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid- to upper-70s. High temperatures will remain in the upper-90s to the low 100s Wednesday through Sunday with dry conditions. A glimpse into the weekend expects the better chance for rain coverage to be on Sunday but conditions remaining hot and humid.
Into the next work week rain coverage will begin to increase with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s. Remember to practice heat safety and stay safe in this hot weather.
