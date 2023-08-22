Hot & Humid Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another day, another Heat Advisory. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 11 AM to 10 PM EDT across the Chattahoochee Valley. What we can expect Wednesday are high temperatures in the upper-90s for most places and a few areas may break 100-degrees with heat indices throughout ranging from 105-109 degrees.

Heat Alerts are posted across the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday (WTVM Weather)

Low temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid- to upper-70s. High temperatures will remain in the upper-90s to the low 100s Wednesday through Sunday with dry conditions. A glimpse into the weekend expects the better chance for rain coverage to be on Sunday but conditions remaining hot and humid.

Weekend Preview: Hot temperatures with better rain coverage on Sunday (WTVM Weather)

Into the next work week rain coverage will begin to increase with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s. Remember to practice heat safety and stay safe in this hot weather.

