Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hot & Humid Days Ahead

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another day, another Heat Advisory. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 11 AM to 10 PM EDT across the Chattahoochee Valley. What we can expect Wednesday are high temperatures in the upper-90s for most places and a few areas may break 100-degrees with heat indices throughout ranging from 105-109 degrees.

Heat Alerts are posted across the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday
Heat Alerts are posted across the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday(WTVM Weather)

Low temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid- to upper-70s. High temperatures will remain in the upper-90s to the low 100s Wednesday through Sunday with dry conditions. A glimpse into the weekend expects the better chance for rain coverage to be on Sunday but conditions remaining hot and humid.

Weekend Preview: Hot temperatures with better rain coverage on Sunday
Weekend Preview: Hot temperatures with better rain coverage on Sunday(WTVM Weather)

Into the next work week rain coverage will begin to increase with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s. Remember to practice heat safety and stay safe in this hot weather.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
Homeless man tries to entice girls at bus stop
Police in North Carolina said a 13-year-old cut a firefighter with a knife before attempting to...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office identify burglary suspect in Wolverine Court

Latest News

As highs approach 100 degrees Tuesday, it will of course feel 5-10 degrees hotter with the...
Kicking off a stretch of triple digit heat
Near triple digit heat begins Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Our hottest temps so far this year are on the way. Near record heat is in the forecast Tuesday...
Hot Temperatures Across the Valley this Week
Our hottest temps so far this year are on the way. Near record heat is in the forecast Tuesday...
Heating up as rain stays away