Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can’t prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after large home explodes, officials in North Carolina say