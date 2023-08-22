Kicking off a stretch of triple digit heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This latest heat wave is just beginning. High temperatures will consistently be in the upper 90s and even in the lower 100s through the workweek, approaching daily records.

Near record heat is possible at times through the workweek and maybe the beginning of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

On this Tuesday, it will be hot and muggy. A heat advisory is in effect from late this morning until 10 PM ET. Forecast highs between 97 and 100 degrees with a peak heat index (feels like) of 105, even approaching 110 in some cases.

As highs approach 100 degrees Tuesday, it will of course feel 5-10 degrees hotter with the humidity. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with above average temperatures. Lows between 74 and 78 degrees early Wednesday. It’ll be just as hot, if not hotter, Wednesday afternoon with forecast highs between 97 and 101. Again, it will feel hotter with the mugginess in the air. Despite the humidity, no rain is in the forecast. Wear light colored, loose-fitted clothes. Take frequent breaks if you’re working outside.

Feels like temperatures will approach 110 during the peak heating of the afternoon today and the next several days (Source: WTVM Weather)

While temperatures may fluctuate a bit from day to day, highs will still be closer to 100 than 90 in most cases through Friday and even Saturday. A slight chance of rain may return as early as Friday. As we head toward the weekend, there’s a little better potential of a few showers and storms. As of now, coverage remains around 20 to 30%.

Rain chances are slim to none this week, although there could be a few storms by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By early next week, the core of the heat should shift to the southwestern United States. The heat should loosen its grip around here, partly because of a better chance of showers and storms at times.

The pattern may start to change as soon as this weekend with a few more storms starting to return to the picture. (Source: WTVM Weather)

