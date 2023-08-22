Kickoff times changed in AHSAA Kickoff Classic due to heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat has been no joke this summer, and it only gets worse this week, just in time for the kickoff of our high school football season across the state.

The heat will impact some of the games in our area. A spokesperson with AHSAA has informed WSFA that the AHSAA Kickoff Classic games will have its kickoff times moved back an hour. This means that Beauregard and Selma will kick off Thursday night at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. In addition, Friday’s matchup between Opelika and Thompson will also begin at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Both of these games will take place in Montgomery at the Cramton Bowl.

The AHSAA will also implement other changes as well for not only the Kickoff Classic games. They plan to include one heat timeout per quarter at the midway point. They will also extend the timeouts between quarters. Any other timeouts may be allowed as needed. This will come at the discretion of the officials.

The AHSAA says that all schools have the option of making an adjustment for any games scheduled this week and until further notice.

