Muscogee County School District enforces new clear bag policy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High school football games kicked off last week, and schools around our viewing area showed off what they have for the season.

No security issues were reported, but a decision was made to avoid any trouble at the recent Muscogee County School Board meeting.

District Superintendent David Lewis announced a new bag policy for all football games.

All bags entering the stadium and school premises must be checked before coming in. Bags also can no longer be more than five by nine inches.

The new policy has officially gone into effect.

