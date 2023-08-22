Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children across the country head back to school, one pediatric group is calling for corporal punishment in schools to be abolished.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released an updated policy statement by the Council of School Health. It urges that spanking or striking children in schools should be “abolished in all states by law.”

The pediatrics group said corporal punishment is legal in public schools in 18 states, and nearly 70,000 students are struck at least once a year.

The statement also says the practice is most widely used in the South and is disproportionately used on Black students and children with disabilities.

The policy authors said age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used instead.

The group also said parents should refrain from spanking, hitting, shaming or threatening their children when they are being disciplined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare looking to hire new employees
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.
Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.

Latest News

Police in North Carolina said a 13-year-old cut a firefighter with a knife before attempting to...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Wolverine Court
FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires