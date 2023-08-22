Tips to stay safe with temperatures hitting triple digits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summer just keeps getting hotter, and with temps hitting triple digits in the Chattahoochee Valley there are some tips you should know to stay safe in the heat.

“This is our first time believe it or not, so far this year, that triple digits are in the forecast,” News Leader 9 meteorologist, Tyler Allender said.

According to Allender, the humidity isn’t going to make it any better.

“It’s probably going to feel like about 105 to 110. So, maybe not oppressive humidity as we had like a week or two ago,” Allender said. “When you’re still talking about any sort of humidity and it’s still 100 degrees that’s still taxing to our body. "

According to experts, the first sign of dehydration is when you stop sweating, and when you’re dealing with extreme hot weather, the main thing you want to do is drink plenty of water and listen to your body.

“If you notice you stop sweating or anything, it’s time to take a break. That can be some of the first signs that you have heat exhaustion, which can even turn into heat stroke,” Allender said.

At SafeHouse Ministries on Hamilton Road in Columbus, Jamie Lee Pierce, the director of connection services, said heat related illness is what they want to prevent for people living on the streets.

“So, we’ll be open Tuesday the 22nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Saturday the 26th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s just a good place for people to come and get out of the elements,” she said.

Pierce also said that no one will be turned away and no questions will be asked.

“We serve breakfast and lunch everyday of the week, 7 days a week, and we also have water and coffee,” she said.

“Make sure that you take those frequent breaks if you’re outside. Try to work outside earlier in the day or late in the day if at all possible. Limit your time where you’re in direct sun and spend as much time as you can in the air conditioning,” said Allender.

SafeHouse is asking for people to donate water, coffee, sugar and toilet paper if you’re able during the time period they are open because they are expecting to be busy.

