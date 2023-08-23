The August heat rolls on

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat won’t really be letting up for the next 4 or 5 days across the Chattahoochee Valley. As rain chances start to return by early next week, that should provide some relief.

Lots of sun on this Wednesday. Very hot and muggy with a bit of a breeze at times. Highs between 96 and 100 degrees with feels like temperatures of 105-108 degrees in most spots. The record high for the date is 101 set in 1968.

Feels like temperatures Wednesday will be near 105, closer to 110 in the hottest spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear overnight. Lows mostly in the mid 70s early Thursday.

A bit more of an easterly flow Thursday may provide a touch less heat and humidity, especially the farther northeast you live. It won’t be much. Forecast highs are still around 94 to 97 degrees, which is still several degrees above average. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees. There is an outside chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening.

Near record heat Wednesday. Highs remain in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees for the next 4 or 5 days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage remains at 10% or less Friday and Saturday with another surge in the August heat and humidity. Temperatures again max out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with feels like temperatures topping out above 105 degrees in many cases. If we have any luck, Sunday should be our last really hot day as a front approaches. Some late day and evening storms are possible with around a 20-30% rain coverage at this point.

Very hot through the weekend with a couple storms possible; the best chance is Sunday night as of now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It looks like early next week will feature a better chance of hit-or-miss storms. That should knock down our temperatures to more seasonable levels. Stay tuned and stay cool in the meantime!

The pattern doesn't really change much until late in the weekend and next week. The chance of rain and storms should help cut down on some of the heat. (Source: WTVM Weather)

