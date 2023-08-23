Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Business license issues continue in Columbus

By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Business license renewals for this year in the Fountain City are moving at a snails pace, according to several business owners, some currently operating without a license, but they say it’s not their fault.

The issue being the City of Columbus is telling businesses they are short staffed and simply behind, but many local business owners question that statement.

Sources close to the City of Columbus say a recent audit of city departments is turning up issues in the business license division of the finance department. Renewals for this year are not going out on time.

It’s an issue owner of Ride on Smoothie and Juice Bar in Uptown, Tim Snyder, didn’t even know about until he got a delinquency notice in the mail.

“We get the forms to fill out every year around April. I sent my forms and my check in the middle of April, and the check has not been cashed yet and I just got a delinquency letter saying I haven’t completed the forms and sent in the check yet.” said Snyder.

No one from the city seems to be willing to talk about it on record but according to the Council Referrals Section of the city council agenda from Tuesday, it’s an issue the city is aware of.

The document seems to place the blame back on the businesses, saying in part: “This year the renewal date was extended to May 1, which pushes back the processing period because many businesses wait until the deadline and renew by mail.”

According to the document, they have 700 plus renewals pending and so far more than four-thousand have been processed.

According to the city typically the renewal date for business licenses is April 1.

It usually takes four to five months before you receive them: however, some of those businesses say in the past they have received them the same day, now all of a sudden it’s taking several months.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Olivia Folwer
Human remains found in Meriwether Co. ID’d as missing woman
Columbus Fire Department
1 person hit by vehicle on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Jury selection begins for 2020 Columbus murder trial
Witness testimony takes drastic turn in Columbus murder trial
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter

Latest News

New Columbus Crunch Fitness set to open August 31
New Columbus Crunch Fitness set to open August 31
Auburn University combatting heat-related sickness with stadium heat sensors
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia hosting ceremony to kickoff public’s help in capital campaign
Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia hosting ceremony to kickoff public’s help in capital campaign
Officers searching for missing 43-year-old male, last seen in downtown Columbus
Officers locate missing 43-year-old male