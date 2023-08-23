Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children under 5 years old or adults over 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children under 5 years old or adults over 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Jury selection begins for 2020 Columbus murder trial
Witness testimony takes drastic turn in Columbus murder trial
Columbus Fire Department
1 person hit by vehicle on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Olivia Folwer
Human remains found in Meriwether Co. ID’d as missing woman
Homeless man tries to entice girls at bus stop

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
In a record year of catastrophes, FEMA’s disaster fund is slipping into the red. (CNN, WBKO,...
FEMA disaster fund running out amid weather woes
Shavone Canales recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully...
Woman narrowly escapes injury when spear crashes through windshield
The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why....
Woman shaken after spear crashes through windshield: 'I'm just thankful to be alive'