Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Human remains found in Meriwether Co. ID’d as missing woman

Olivia Folwer
Olivia Folwer(Source: Meriwether County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Meriwether County officials have confirmed a mother of three who went missing in August 2021 is dead.

An FBI crime lab identified the remains found in the county’s rural area as Olivia Fowler. The remains were found last December.

The incident of her disappearance was first reported in February of 2022.

According to investigators, she was seen leaving her home in Manchester around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021. Around 10 p.m. that same day, she was last seen walking on Pebble Brook Road.

Officials have not released the cause of death as of now.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Homeless man tries to entice girls at bus stop

Latest News

Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Columbus Fire Department
Columbus Fire, Police Department presence on Warm Springs Road
2020 Phenix City nightclub murder trial begins with witness testimony
Jury selection begins for 2020 Columbus murder trial
Witness testimony takes drastic turn in Columbus murder trial