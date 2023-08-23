Human remains found in Meriwether Co. ID’d as missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Meriwether County officials have confirmed a mother of three who went missing in August 2021 is dead.

An FBI crime lab identified the remains found in the county’s rural area as Olivia Fowler. The remains were found last December.

The incident of her disappearance was first reported in February of 2022.

According to investigators, she was seen leaving her home in Manchester around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021. Around 10 p.m. that same day, she was last seen walking on Pebble Brook Road.

Officials have not released the cause of death as of now.

This is a developing story.

