Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia hosting ceremony to kickoff public’s help in capital campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia are set to host a ceremony Aug. 31 inviting the public to help raise the remaining money needed to preserve and restore the historic Little House.

The ceremony will be at the Little House located at 1807 17th St., and it will begin at 10 a.m.

The Little House is the central meeting location for Girl Scouts from 13 counties. A few of those counties include, Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Marion, and Schley.

The Little House has been utilized by the Girl Scouts since 1949.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia has partnered with architect Jeff Ribnik and builder Brock Jones, Inc. to complete a $650,000 expansion project, which will include an experience center for girls, a training facility for volunteers, offices for staff members, enhanced outdoor space, and spaces that members of the community can use for meetings or events. The project will also make the Little House ADA compliant, thereby increasing accessibility for Girl Scouts, volunteers, and visitors with disabilities. With these changes, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia will be offering new programs related to the four pillars of Girl Scouting: STEM, Outdoors, Entrepreneurship, and Life Skills.

They’ve already raised $570,000 of their 650,000 goal, and need the public’s assistance to raise the remaining $80,000.

“We are excited to begin this venture to improve the Girl Scout Little House in Columbus. Our troops in the Columbus area will benefit greatly from the expansion and upgrades as we provide space for Girl Scout workshops and programming with our community partners. Our girls will have more opportunities than ever to learn new skills and change their community for the better,” Sue Else, CEO of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, said in a news release.

For more information about the project or to donate you can click here.

