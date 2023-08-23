Hot Days Into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The hot temperatures that we have seen over the past few days are here to stay into the weekend. However, before we get to the weekend we have slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Low temperatures will be between 73 and 75 degrees Wednesday and Thursday night with partly cloudy conditions. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we rebound into the upper-90s with some locations reaching 100 degrees across the Chattahoochee Valley. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will be present Thursday through Sunday; we do have better coverage for rain heading into Sunday.

Weekend Preview (WTVM Weather)

Heading into our next work week rain coverage is expected to rebound between 30-40% coverage Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s. Even though it may be hot this weekend slightly cooler temperatures are coming into view!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.