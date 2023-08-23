New Columbus Crunch Fitness set to open August 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Crunch Fitness in the old Best Buy building on Manchester Expressway in Columbus is set to open on August 31.

The first 500 people to join Crunch Fitness will to pay only $1 for enrollment versus the usual $79 dollars.

Individuals will also get their first 30 days free.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week.

The one day only presale for members to enroll with discounted rates is tomorrow.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.