Officers searching for missing 43-year-old male, last seen in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Adult and Youth Services Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 43-year-old Joshua Nichols was last seen in downtown Columbus in the area of Riverwalk near 14th Street on Aug. 18 around 7 p.m.

He was last heard from on Saturday, Aug. 19 around 3 a.m.

Nichols is 6 feet 1 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 245 pounds.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or if you see him you are asked to contact 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at 706-225-4366 or Sergeant Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

