UNCF Columbus hosts fundraising campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The nation’s largest minority education organization kicked off its annual fundraising campaign in Columbus earlier today.

Hundreds of individuals packed out the United Negro College Fund’s luncheon at Green Island Country Club.

UNCF has raised five billion dollars to send students to college since 1944, according to their website.

President of AFLAC U.S., Virgil Miller, was the keynote speaker.

Miller talked about his faith based formula to success having been promoted more than 30 times in corporate America. He said first look up, look down, and look all around meaning the measure of any leader is the success of other people, and getting others around you to perform because no one can get it done alone.

“Our youth of today is our tomorrow future we must all invest in them and make sur they all get an education that they deserve.” said Miller.

Several UNCF scholarship recipients were also in attendance including Columbus Technical College graduate Kiana Newsome and UNCF Workforce Diversity Program Scholar.

Newsome spoke to the crowd about the pivotal role UNCF played in providing $5000 in scholarship money in becoming a pharmaceutical assistant. She has plans to back to school to become a pediatric nurse.

A host of local dignitaries and elected officials were on hand supporting the cause. Former Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre, UNCF Columbus Campaign Chair Emeritus, encouraged the crowd to donate to UNCF quoting, the late singer, Lou Rawls, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

This event is the pre-cursor to the Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball taking place on March 23rd at the Trade Center.

If you would like to make a donation, click HERE.

