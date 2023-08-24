Business Break
2 arrested after drug bust by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Muscogee County drug bust
Muscogee County drug bust(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Muscogee County, two people are arrested and charged with several drug and firearm charges.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit and Ft. Moore Proactive Investigation Unit conducted a search warrant in the area, which led to the arrest of Santinio Smith and Laquita Smith.

Santinio Smith was charged with the following crimes,

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Psilocybin
  • Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
  • Distribution of Marijuana
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Laquita Smith was charged with,

  • Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Psilocybin
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Prescription Drugs not in Original Container
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

Numerous guns, nearly nine pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, and five growing marijuana plants valued at $75,000 if the product was produced were seized during the search.

Muscogee County drug bust
Muscogee County drug bust(Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Both were taken to the Muscogee Jail without incident.

