2 arrested after drug bust by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Muscogee County, two people are arrested and charged with several drug and firearm charges.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit and Ft. Moore Proactive Investigation Unit conducted a search warrant in the area, which led to the arrest of Santinio Smith and Laquita Smith.

Santinio Smith was charged with the following crimes,

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Psilocybin

Manufacture of a Controlled Substance

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Laquita Smith was charged with,

Manufacture of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Psilocybin

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Prescription Drugs not in Original Container

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Numerous guns, nearly nine pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, and five growing marijuana plants valued at $75,000 if the product was produced were seized during the search.

Muscogee County drug bust (Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Both were taken to the Muscogee Jail without incident.

