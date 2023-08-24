Above average August heat continues
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are expected to remain above average through Sunday or Monday, but you’ll start to notice some slight rain chances creeping into the forecast.
Partly cloudy on this Thursday. Perhaps a tad less heat and mugginess during the afternoon compared to recent days. Highs near 95 degrees with feels like temperatures around 100 degrees. We’re splitting hairs, but that’s what you have to do in the middle of a heat wave. There is a slight chance of rain toward the end of the day and early this evening.
Turning mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s early Friday.
Sunny to partly cloudy Friday with the heat and humidity building again. Highs mostly in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 again. A few isolated storms are possible mainly during the evening hours as some energy comes down from the north.
For the weekend, it’ll be very hot and rain-free for most of it. Rain coverage looks slim to none Saturday. It may start to rise late Sunday and especially Sunday night. Highs either day could reach 100 degrees with feels like temperatures ranging between 105 and 110.
Next week a better chance of scattered rain and storms moves in, especially Monday and Tuesday it appears. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Trending drier, less humid and not as hot mid to late next week.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.