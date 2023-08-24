Above average August heat continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are expected to remain above average through Sunday or Monday, but you’ll start to notice some slight rain chances creeping into the forecast.

The heat and mugginess builds again Friday and through the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy on this Thursday. Perhaps a tad less heat and mugginess during the afternoon compared to recent days. Highs near 95 degrees with feels like temperatures around 100 degrees. We’re splitting hairs, but that’s what you have to do in the middle of a heat wave. There is a slight chance of rain toward the end of the day and early this evening.

Still hot Thursday, but feels like temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s early Friday.

Sunny to partly cloudy Friday with the heat and humidity building again. Highs mostly in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 again. A few isolated storms are possible mainly during the evening hours as some energy comes down from the north.

A few storms are possible Friday evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

For the weekend, it’ll be very hot and rain-free for most of it. Rain coverage looks slim to none Saturday. It may start to rise late Sunday and especially Sunday night. Highs either day could reach 100 degrees with feels like temperatures ranging between 105 and 110.

Very hot and muggy with still not a lot of rain over most of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week a better chance of scattered rain and storms moves in, especially Monday and Tuesday it appears. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Trending drier, less humid and not as hot mid to late next week.

Rain coverage is forecast to be highest Monday and Tuesday next week. That will start to cut down on some of the heat. (Source: WTVM Weather)

