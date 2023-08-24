Business Break
Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.

Auburn Police Division
Auburn Police Division(Source: City of Auburn)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding two separate incidents of inappropriate physical contact on Samford Avenue.

Both incidents occurred on Aug. 23.

According to authorities, the first report was in the area of East Samford Avenue and Pinedale Drive when a female walking reported being groped by the suspect at approximately 10 a.m. Then at approximately 6 p.m., authorities received another report of a female pedestrian who was allegedly grabbed by a male suspect who came out from the bushes on Samford Avenue near Chewacla Drive and Hillcrest Drive.

According to officials, the suspect in the first incident closely matched the description in the second incident.

The suspect is pictured below.

Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.
Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.(Source: Auburn Police)

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at their non-emergency line at 334-501-3100 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

