Country’s Barbecue set to host Midnight Express 5k Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This Saturday is the 42nd annual Midnight Express 5k.

The race hosted by Country’s Barbecue on Mercury Drive in Columbus has been signaling Summer’s end since 1970.

Today is the last day for early bird registration, and registering secures a t-shirt, a celebratory BBQ sandwich, and a sweet tea at the end of the race.

Everyone is invited to run with friends, enjoy activities, food, and live music.

Country’s Barbecue is also holding other events ahead of the run to help raise money for the visually impaired, they’re also hosting twilight golf at Maple Ridge tonight at 6:00 p.m. Nine holes in the daylight, and nine holes will glow-in-the-dark.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.