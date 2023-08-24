CPD arrests two suspects on reckless stunt driving charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police say they want to “put the brakes” on reckless stunt driving in the city, adding two new arrests to their long list over the last few months.

According to officials, 21-year-old Akeem Turner and 22-year-old Isaac MoDowell turned themselves in to police after warrants were issued for their arrests.

Investigators identified them as the ones suspected of making illegal and dangerous maneuvers. This video reportedly shows Turner in a black Mustang and MoDowell in a blue sports car.

Police warn the community, reckless stunt driving is a serious danger to those driving and others. They’re hoping these arrests will serve as a reminder to everyone to drive responsibly.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.