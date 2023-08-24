Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Death investigation underway at Phenix City lumber mill on Cutrate Rd.

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Kelis McGhee and Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department along with the Russell County Coroner’s Office are investigating a death that occurred at a lumber mill.

On August 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officials responded to a call at Phenix Lumber Company - located on Cutrate Road in Phenix City. Upon arrival, EMS and fire units were directed to the sawmill area of the plant.

Officials say an employee was stuck inside a piece of equipment.

According to Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., the man was identified as 67-year-old James Streetman, and he was pronounced dead at 5:17 p.m.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Phenix City Fire Department began an investigation that is currently on going.

OSHA was notified of the incident and is conducting an investigation.

This is the second major incident at this lumber mill in three years. On May 27, 2020 Brandon Lee Vandyke was found dead inside of a piece of equipment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Folwer
Human remains found in Meriwether Co. ID’d as missing woman
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter
Officers searching for missing 43-year-old male, last seen in downtown Columbus
Officers locate missing 43-year-old male
Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Suspect in custody following slow-speed scooter chase in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department
1 person hit by vehicle on Warm Springs Road in Columbus

Latest News

Eufaula small business owner awarded “2023 Jobber Grant”
Eufaula small business owner awarded “2023 Jobber Grant”
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three...
One dead, 3 injured following shooting on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange
Eufaula small business owner awarded “2023 Jobber Grant”
Eufaula small business owner awarded “2023 Jobber Grant”
Auburn University combatting heat-related sickness with stadium heat sensors