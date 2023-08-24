Death investigation underway at Phenix City lumber mill on Cutrate Rd.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department along with the Russell County Coroner’s Office are investigating a death that occurred at a lumber mill.

On August 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officials responded to a call at Phenix Lumber Company - located on Cutrate Road in Phenix City. Upon arrival, EMS and fire units were directed to the sawmill area of the plant.

Officials say an employee was stuck inside a piece of equipment.

According to Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., the man was identified as 67-year-old James Streetman, and he was pronounced dead at 5:17 p.m.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Phenix City Fire Department began an investigation that is currently on going.

OSHA was notified of the incident and is conducting an investigation.

This is the second major incident at this lumber mill in three years. On May 27, 2020 Brandon Lee Vandyke was found dead inside of a piece of equipment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.