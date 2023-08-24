Eufaula small business owner awarded “2023 Jobber Grant”

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An emerging business owner in Eufaula is getting help in the early stages of making a name for her new business from a leading operations management program for small businesses named ‘Jobber.’

Out of thousands of applications for the 2023 Jobber Grants program, Crystal Medina and her business, VCM Essentials, is one of 25 recipients awarded funds to get their business going.

“I’m really honored by receiving Jobber Grants,” Medina said.

Jobber is an operations management software for home service businesses, and each year the Jobber Grants program awards $150,000 to those in the home service industry.

The program recognizes 25 recipients to boost the growth of their service and shine light on their community impact.

Medina was selected out of the “home service heroes” category. With her business, VCM Essentials, she wants to give clients exceptional service using family and pet friendly products, to educate customers about cleaning techniques and to support her community.

The Trinidad and Tobago native, has called Eufaula home for six years and is looking forward to making a name for her business, where wellness is embedded in the vision.

“It’s an holistic approach to cleaning. That means we’re using eco-friendly products as much as possible, educating our clientele so they feel as part of our family, and my vision is to hire in the community and really take this business to the next level,” Medina said.” As an immigrant it’s really hard to get funding, sometimes you just have to bootstrap and hope that the money that you have in your savings or your 401(k) is going to help push you through with your business. So, it’s kind of hard, especially if you don’t know all the business structures and everything you have to have in place to get your business going.”

Besides purchasing the eco-friendly products and tools needed to clean, Medina plans to use some of the money to attend a convention in November that will help VCM Essentials grow.

This is the third year of the Jobber Grants program. So far, the Canadian based platform has awarded 80 small home service businesses with grants totaling $450,000.

