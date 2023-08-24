Family of ID’d victim for remains found in Meriwether Co. seeking justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two years after a Meriwether County mother of three was reported missing, authorities revealed that her remains have been identified. The family of Olivia Fowler is now fighting for justice.

Her family members say even with her remains being identified, there is still more work to be done. The victim’s aunt and cousin believe her case is just one of many in small rural counties.

26-year-old Oliver Fowler disappeared on Aug. 14, 2021. Officials say she was last seen the previous day around 10:30 a.m. on Pebblebrook Road in Manchester, Georgia. Her remains were identified two years later after being found in December 2022.

Fowler was a mother of three who had missed her youngest child’s first birthday and their first steps. She has also missed many milestones her family says she would have been there for.

Starting in 2019, five women have come up missing in surrounding counties from Meriwether to Coweta, Heard and Harris County. Tamara McCoy, Fowler’s aunt and organizers of Murder Moms, Olivia Amy, believe they may be connected.

The victim’s cousin, Peyton Owens, believes there is a bigger issue in these small counties surrounding Meriwether, and it instills fear in her.

The family says their main goal is to get justice for Olivia’s three children. McCoy delivered a message to the person behind her niece’s death, “You can run, but you can’t hide. That justice is coming. I called a few of them out, today. I mean, I’m not scared. I mean, God’s leading this army, and I promise you vengeance is ours.”

There is still evidence to be analyzed and processed. Additional agencies continue to work in support of Meriwether County to conclude this case and provide answers to the Folwer family.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the FBI.

