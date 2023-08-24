One dead, 3 injured following shooting on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three other people injured on New Franklin Road.

On Wednesday, August 23, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of New Franklin Road, after hearing shots coming from the location.

Upon their arrival they located four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victim, identified as Laderek Ferguson, was determined to be dead at the scene. The three other victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials say two victims have since been released, while the third remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials say an initial investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred inside the business, at which time a suspect began discharging a firearm at the location. It was determined that one of the subjects inside the business produced a firearm and returned fire striking a subject outside the location.

The investigation is active and if anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

