Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on Wynnton Rd.

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Wynnton Road.

According to our crews, one vehicle is flipped over and the other vehicle is damaged in the front, between 10th St and the 1200 block of Warren Williams Rd.

CPD and paramedics are on scene.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather information.

