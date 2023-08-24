Business Break
Very Hot Temperatures Settle In Again

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Friday and the weekend, the very hot weather will build back in again with widespread highs in the upper 90s and low 100s for most of the area. Get ready for the feels like temperatures to be 105 plus in many spots during the hottest parts of the day. We won’t deal with many showers or storms during this time, but they will actually be more numerous than they have been the last few days - it won’t be a bad idea to keep that umbrella with you just in case, and know that if you get a shower or storm, it will help to cool us off. For early next week, the chances of rain and storms will be on the way back up - Monday and Tuesday should be the wettest days with more rain or storms than we have seen in the last week or so. Temperatures will likely drop back to the low to mid 90s on these days if we can get the wet weather settling in. For the rest of next week, rain chances will drop a bit with temperatures dipping back to near average levels - upper 80s and lower 90s for highs and upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. One fly in the ointment might be the development of a tropical system down in the Gulf of Mexico and it’s eventual track. We’ll keep an eye on it, but right now it doesn’t look like it will have major impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley.

