Two teens dead after single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department and Chambers County Coroner’s Officer are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred on I-85 on Aug. 25 leaving two teens dead.

The two victims were both 19-year-olds from Lanett. Their names have not been revealed due to pending family notification.

Also, a third 19-year-old victim from Lanett was ejected from the vehicle and found in the median according to authorities. He was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, and his condition is unknown.

Officers received reports of the accident at approximately 4:21 a.m. on I-85 North near the 73-mile marker.

