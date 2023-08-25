Columbus Convention and Trade center to host ‘Barbie Brunch’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is transforming into “Barbie’s Dreamhouse” for their Barbie Brunch event Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event will highlight local boutiques, nail salons, spas and other vendors.

It will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will include Barbie profile sketches, shopping with local boutiques, brunch and more.

Additional food options will also be available on site.

The event is for all ages, but it is specifically catered to teens and young adults.

Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite. You can click here to purchase a ticket.

Tickets will also be $30 at the door but those tickets will not include brunch food.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.