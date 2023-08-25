Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM)- A Georgia inmate serving time in Columbus is fighting for his life, and his family is also fighting for answers.

On Aug. 15 at Flat Rock Park in Columbus, inmate Clarence Nash was sitting on the rear of a Muscogee County Prison work detail truck near the walking trail. According to the police report, Nash was watching a woman running, when he fell off the rear of the truck and became stuck in between two wheels of a trailer that was connected to the truck.

He was dragged in between the two tires for 125 feet after falling.

‘’Wednesday around 8:00 AM, I received a call, I was sitting at IHOP finna get some breakfast, and I received a call from Warden Herbert Walker. He called and said that there had been an accident, and so I left out of IHOP, and he said it’s real bad and Clarence may not make it,” said Tonyaneka Porter, mother of Nash.

Porter said she told the warden she wanted to see her son.

‘’I was distraught cause I didn’t know what was the prognosis,” said Porter. “I didn’t know if he was going to make it. I didn’t at first see how bad or extensive the damage was, the injuries was he had, and so I just, I couldn’t think.’'

After going to the scene where the incident occurred, the family said seeing the tire marks that were reported in the police report infuriates them.

‘’I’m hurt,” Porter said, “And for them to be giving us the runaround on my son’s condition, yeah no.”

Porter said her sons injuries are so severe he can only lay in one position. The left side of Nash’s skull was removed, along with bad friction burns on his torso and hip.

After being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional, he was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Porter said that when she asked for her son’s condition, she was told they could not disclose that information.

‘’And that’s understandable, Grady is the number one trauma center in Georgia. So, I’m glad that he’s getting the proper care, but I still need answers. I need to know what’s going on with them,” she said.

Porter said she also reached out to the warden of Muscogee County Prison but still got no answers on her son’s condition.

‘’We’re going to continue to stay on him. We want answers. If you could have just given me the status of my son that would have been fine, but you couldn’t even give me that. We want answers,’' she said.

We reached out to the warden of Muscogee County Prison several times and received no response.

We also reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections, and they said they would send a statement, but we haven’t received one so far.

