The Heat and Humidity Remain into the Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s forecast
Isolated PM storms Saturday given the heat may lead to a better chance of some storms Sunday PM.
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the weekend, the heat and humidity will continue to make its presence known in the Valley. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 90s and a few spots may reach the low 100s; feels like temperatures will range between 100-110°. Heat Alerts have been issued for the Valley due to the forecasted highs this weekend. The rain won’t bring us much relief from the heat, but a few PM showers/storms can’t be ruled out with the coverage slightly higher on Sunday. Changes in the weather pattern come Monday as a strong cold front pushes into the Valley increasing the coverage of rain to around 50-60% and Tuesday will feature similar conditions. Once the front completely pushes south of the Valley, highs drop to the upper 80s to low 90s, with drier conditions starting Wednesday into the rest of the week IF nothing comes from a potential tropical system that is near the Yucatan Peninsula. We are going to watch this area of concern highlighted by the National Hurricane Center and we will bring you updates on what impacts we could see close to home this tropical system develops.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

