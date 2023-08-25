P.U.S.H Project aims to educate Tri-City K-12 students on how to properly perform CPR

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For two years, Pamela Lockhart has been teaching people life-saving measures through her mobile business Push Harder Essential For Life.

Combining her love of education and healthcare, Lockhart’s mission is to make sure every child in the Tri-Cities can perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR.

“I know there’s a high training gap for students in the school system, said Lockhart. “Typically, if you’re in the healthcare science classes or health occupations will you become CPR certified, but what about those other students.”

Lockhart visits schools and organizations like Girls Inc. of Columbus.

She offers hands on learning opportunities focusing on the basics, along with proper chest compressions and how to use an automated external defibrillator or AED.

According to the American Heart Association, 70% of Americans don’t know how to perform CPR.

Push Harder For Life Essential’s P.U.S.H Project helps fill that gap for K-12 students like 11- year-old- Eva Thornton.

“I think it helps me, like if someone drowns in the pool, I can help bring them back to life,” said Thornton.

The project makes sure participants are ready at any given moment.

“Statistics show that a cardiac arrest or heart attack are going to happen at home and not in a hospital setting or healthcare environment so typically you’re going to be saved by a family member,” said Lockhart.

The knowledge is crucial to one’s skillset.

“I want to build a community of life savers,” said Lockhart. “It gives them a sense of pride.”

As well as confidence.

“I love learning about CPR, said Thornton.” “It makes feel awesome.”

“It gives them a knowledge and skill they can use for the rest of their life,” said Lockhart.

The American Heart Association said people who learn CPR are more likely to recognize when a person is in distress and perform quality life saving chest compressions.

For information on Push Harder Essential For Life and how you can host a CPR, first aid or basic life support class you can call: 706-478-7248.

