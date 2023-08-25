Registration for Annual Sickle Cell Walk-a-Thon underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is National Sickle Disease Awareness Month, and in recognition, members of the Association for Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region (ASCLCR) are planning a celebration for people and their families living with the disease.

On Sept. 16, the ASCLCR will sponsor its Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon to increase the public’s awareness of Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell Disease occurs in one in every 2,500 births in the United States. That is far more than that of any other condition detected by newborn screening. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited condition of red blood cell disorders, including Sickle Cell Anemia and Thalassemia.

The ASCLCR asks that you come out and make a difference with your support by registering to attend the event by Sept. 9 or with a financial contribution.

Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for youth six to 17 years old and free for children five and under. You can pay for your registration in the following ways,

PayPal

CashApp - $ASCLCR

Mail Checks To - 4519 Woodruff Rd., Unit 4 - Columbus GA, 31904

For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.