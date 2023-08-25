Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Registration for Annual Sickle Cell Walk-a-Thon underway

Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon
Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon(Source: ASCLCR)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is National Sickle Disease Awareness Month, and in recognition, members of the Association for Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region (ASCLCR) are planning a celebration for people and their families living with the disease.

On Sept. 16, the ASCLCR will sponsor its Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon to increase the public’s awareness of Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell Disease occurs in one in every 2,500 births in the United States. That is far more than that of any other condition detected by newborn screening. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited condition of red blood cell disorders, including Sickle Cell Anemia and Thalassemia.

The ASCLCR asks that you come out and make a difference with your support by registering to attend the event by Sept. 9 or with a financial contribution.

Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for youth six to 17 years old and free for children five and under. You can pay for your registration in the following ways,

  • PayPal
  • CashApp - $ASCLCR
  • Mail Checks To - 4519 Woodruff Rd., Unit 4 - Columbus GA, 31904

For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Folwer
Human remains found in Meriwether Co. ID’d as missing woman
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter
Officers searching for missing 43-year-old male, last seen in downtown Columbus
Officers locate missing 43-year-old male
Muscogee County drug bust
2 arrested after drug bust by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway at Phenix City lumber mill on Cutrate Rd.

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Breast Cancer Survivor From Alabama Cycling 240 Miles To Take Her Life & Body Back
RUN THE RACE: Breast Cancer Survivor From Alabama Cycling 240 Miles To Take Her Life & Body Back
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 70 nurses into residency program
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 60 nurses into residency program
New clinic to open at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus
New clinic to open at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus
COVID-19 numbers on the uprise as school begins for teachers and students