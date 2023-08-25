Twin Cedars set to host ‘Kickoff for a Cause’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twin Cedars is preparing to host its “Kickoff for a Clause” event to benefit the Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home.

The event is slated for Thursday, August 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cunningham Center.

According to the press release, there will be a silent auction, delicious food, beer and wine.

All guests must be 21 and older to attend the event.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.