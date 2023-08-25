Business Break
Twin Cedars set to host ‘Kickoff for a Cause’ event

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twin Cedars is preparing to host its “Kickoff for a Clause” event to benefit the Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home.

The event is slated for Thursday, August 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cunningham Center.

According to the press release, there will be a silent auction, delicious food, beer and wine.

All guests must be 21 and older to attend the event.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

