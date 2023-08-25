Very hot and humid through the weekend, A few storms possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat doesn’t loosen its grip through the weekend, but there will start to be a few storms around. A higher rain coverage early next week should start to bring down temperatures more.

Sunny to partly cloudy on this Friday. Very hot and muggy with highs mostly in the upper 90s; the peak heat index, or feels like values, will be around or just over 105 degrees. There could be a few isolated storms moving in from the north and northeast late afternoon and early in the evening.

Highs Friday will mostly be in the upper 90s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Any storms fade tonight by 9 or 10 PM with passing clouds overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s early Saturday.

Still hot for high school football games at kickoff tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with plenty of heat! Highs Saturday likely in the 98 to 100 degree range with feels like temperatures maxing out between 105 and 110. Rain coverage around 10-20% could save some given a few pop up storms are possible. As a front gets closer to us Sunday, I think the rain coverage goes up closer to 40% during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Isolated PM storms Saturday given the heat may lead to a better chance of some storms Sunday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our best opportunities for rain likely arrive Monday and Tuesday; rain coverage is pegged around 60%. Depending on what a potential tropical system does in the eastern Gulf near Florida Tuesday or Wednesday, we may actually dry out and turn slightly “cooler” mid to late next week.

After a more unsettled start to next week, it should be drier and less humid mid to late next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

