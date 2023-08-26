Business Break
High school football team helps clean up community destroyed by tornado

The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday. (WWMT)
By WWMT staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) - A varsity football team in Kent County, Michigan, exchanged their cleats and helmets Friday for gloves and garbage bags.

It comes after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area Thursday.

The Comstock Park team wasted no time helping their local neighborhood clean up just hours before their first game.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s just terrible to think like what some of these families have had to go through overnight and into the morning,” Easton Hood, a Comstock Park High School senior, said. “We’re trying to like lighten their load.”

They student-athletes were supposed to meet at the school for some team bonding exercises ahead of their first football game.

Instead, they piled in cars and came here to a neighborhood to help families clean up their homes, yards and their neighborhood.

“There’s people that need help, so we dropped our plans. We cleared our schedule for the next several hours,” Comstock Park football coach Doug Samuels said.

In nearby Alpine Township, Shae Miller was trying to help salvage what little is left of her parents’ family-owned business, Backyard Fun Zone

“I don’t see enough for what how many buildings were here,” Miller said.

After the storms, Backyard Fun Zone was left a pile of broken slides, basketball hoops and trampolines.

“It’s hard to kind of see everything that my family’s worked for this way. This is, was the first store, so that’s why it’s kind of hitting a little bit harder,” Miller added.

The cleanup is expected to take days, but with a lot of teamwork and a quick break to catch a football game, the community will return.

“I think this will hit home when they put on the jersey and see Comstock Park across the front of it. They know the people that we represent,” Coach Samuels said.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

