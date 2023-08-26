MSCO arrests convicted sex offender on multiple felony charges
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender on multiple felony charges.
According to officials, Duntaurus Hill is charged with the following:
- Felony Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender.
- Felony Violation of Probation - 3 Counts.
- Restriction on Registered Offenders Residing, Working, or Loitering within Certain Distance Where Minors Congregate.
- Obstruction of an Officer.
Officials say Hill also has seven prior failure to register charges.
