MSCO arrests convicted sex offender on multiple felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender on multiple felony charges.

According to officials, Duntaurus Hill is charged with the following:

Felony Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender.

Felony Violation of Probation - 3 Counts.

Restriction on Registered Offenders Residing, Working, or Loitering within Certain Distance Where Minors Congregate.

Obstruction of an Officer.

Officials say Hill also has seven prior failure to register charges.

