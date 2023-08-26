Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MSCO arrests convicted sex offender on multiple felony charges

MCSO suspect Duntaurus Hill
MCSO suspect Duntaurus Hill(Source: MCSO)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender on multiple felony charges.

According to officials, Duntaurus Hill is charged with the following:

  • Felony Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender.
  • Felony Violation of Probation - 3 Counts.
  • Restriction on Registered Offenders Residing, Working, or Loitering within Certain Distance Where Minors Congregate.
  • Obstruction of an Officer.

Officials say Hill also has seven prior failure to register charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
MGN police lights
Two teens dead after single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Police presence on Colorado Street
Homicide investigation underway on the 2900 block of Colorado St.
Glenwood wins WTVM Stateline Showdown
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups

Latest News

Police presence on Colorado Street
Homicide investigation underway on the 2900 block of Colorado St.
CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
Tim Tebow brings message of hope to men in Columbus
Tim Tebow brings message of hope to men in Columbus
Heavy police presence near AJ McClung Stadium