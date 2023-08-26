Rain Coverage Increasing for the Beginning of the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday across the Chattahoochee Valley as temperatures will be in the upper-90s and “feels-like” temperatures between 105-109 degrees.

Sunday High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage on Sunday is 30%; on Monday there is a change to the weather pattern bringing increased rain coverage and slightly cooler temperatures. Rain coverage Monday and Tuesday is expected to be 40-60% due to a stalled frontal system across the Chattahoochee Valley. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-90s, while Tuesday high temperatures are expected to be in the low-90s and in our northern counties potentially in the upper-80s. These cooler than average temperatures are expected to last through Friday. Tropical Depression Ten has formed close to the Yucatan Peninsula that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for further development. We will monitor this system for any further development and update you on potential impacts that the Chattahoochee Valley could have due to this system. You can stay up to date on the latest forecast by downloading the free WTVM Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.