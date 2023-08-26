Tim Tebow brings message of hope to men in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of men attended a sold out event in Columbus Thursday night. The main attraction was one of the best college football players of all-time, with a message of hope.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, a 2-time national champ with the Florida Gators, spoke to the crowd at the Bibb Mill in Columbus. More than 500 men came to hear the nationally known author and football analyst at the inaugural event called “Restored.”

It was put on by local ministry “The Redeemed.” That organization supports men through life struggles – by connecting them through small groups, devotionals, and The Redeemed Man podcast. You can learn more at https://theredeemed.com/.

We talked to their leaders on WTVM’s “Run The Race” podcast about all kinds of issues, like launching new monthly men’s groups called “huddles” on the heels of men hearing from Tebow on this special night.

“He (Tebow) uses football, he uses his platform with sports and everything to touch men - not only that believe in Christ but many people that are unchurched,” founder of The Redeemed Men’s Ministry Paul Amos said.

Nate Dewberry, Director of The Redeemed, said, “I believed there was probably no hope for me to have the life I wanted to have, but to see how God has brought redemption and restoration in my own life, and to be able to share that with other guys and go, God really can do that.” Tim Tebow talking at the “Restored” event about purpose, encouragement, God’s love, and a little football.

Head to https://wtvm.com/podcast to hear Jason Dennis’ full conversation with Paul and Nate about issues like fatherhood, divorce, and more. You can also find all 170 episodes of the podcast there, with inspiring messages about fitness and faith.

