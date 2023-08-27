Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

3 injured, 1 critically, in US military aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special operations forces from Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon as part of Eager Lion, a multinational military exercise in Zarqa, Jordan, Monday, June 17, 2013.(Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured are American.

The critically injured patient is a U.S. Marine, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defense Department said.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, CareFlight said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
Police presence on Colorado Street
Homicide investigation underway on the 2900 block of Colorado St.
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
MGN police lights
Two teens dead after single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Glenwood wins WTVM Stateline Showdown
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups

Latest News

A shooting during a White Sox game is raising questions about security at the ballpark and what...
2 women injured in shooting during Chicago White Sox game
A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Dollar General store in Florida in...
3 Black people killed in racially motivated shooting at Dollar General, officials say
Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong...
College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls