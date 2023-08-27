Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police searching for critically missing man with Schizophrenia

CPD critically missing person John Pruitt
CPD critically missing person John Pruitt(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a critically missing man who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

According to officials, 69-year-old John Pruitt was last seen near the 400 block of Henson Avenue (off Steam Mill Road) around 4 p.m. Saturday, August, 26. They say Pruitt was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

They say along with being diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Pruitt has Type 2 Diabetes, and suffers with anxiety and anger issues. Officials also say he has not taken his prescribe medications.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or Sgt. J. Jackson at (706) 587-8839.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
Police presence on Colorado Street
Homicide investigation underway on the 2900 block of Colorado St.
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
MGN police lights
Two teens dead after single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Glenwood wins WTVM Stateline Showdown
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured