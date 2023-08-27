Columbus Police searching for critically missing man with Schizophrenia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a critically missing man who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

According to officials, 69-year-old John Pruitt was last seen near the 400 block of Henson Avenue (off Steam Mill Road) around 4 p.m. Saturday, August, 26. They say Pruitt was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

They say along with being diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Pruitt has Type 2 Diabetes, and suffers with anxiety and anger issues. Officials also say he has not taken his prescribe medications.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or Sgt. J. Jackson at (706) 587-8839.

