Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus.

We are investigating a shooting on Armour Rd. near Airport Thruway. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) August 27, 2023

Police presence on Armor Road (Source: WTVM)

There is also another large police presence on Sidney Simons Blvd near Vision Eye Care.

Police Presence on Sidney Simons Blvd (Source: WTVM)

It is unknown if this police presence and the police presence on Armour Rd is linked.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.