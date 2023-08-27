Business Break
Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus

Police presence on Armor Road
Police presence on Armor Road(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus.

There is also another large police presence on Sidney Simons Blvd near Vision Eye Care.

It is unknown if this police presence and the police presence on Armour Rd is linked.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

