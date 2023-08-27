Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus.
We are investigating a shooting on Armour Rd. near Airport Thruway. One person injured #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) August 27, 2023
There is also another large police presence on Sidney Simons Blvd near Vision Eye Care.
It is unknown if this police presence and the police presence on Armour Rd is linked.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
