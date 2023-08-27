The Last Day of Brutal Heat with Big Changes to the Weather Starting Tomorrow

Business Break
Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s no surprise that it will be another hot and humid in the Valley, but it may be the last. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs top out in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures pushing 110°; however, the heat backs off slightly tomorrow. This is due to a frontal system that’s pushing into the Valley. This front is going to do a couple of things, like increase the coverage of rain to 50-60% on Monday and Tuesday. It’s also going to usher in cooler temperatures, and we are talking the low 80s as the high on Wednesday!! This will be a brief cool down, as temps warm up to the upper 80s by Thursday and low 90s by the weekend. This frontal system should dry the Valley out on Wednesday; however, that won’t be the case because weather models are anticipating an 80% coverage of rain on Wednesday due to the extending bands of Tropical Depression Ten (soon to be Tropical Storm Idalia). The other potential impacts the Valley could see (such as wind) from this tropical system aren’t as clear yet, but that information will become clearer with the data the Hurricane Hunters are flying out to gather throughout the day. You can stay up to date on the latest forecast by downloading the free WTVM Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

